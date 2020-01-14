Temperature swings don’t make you sick, here’s why

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — When storms come and go, the pressure change can make our joints ache and give us headaches. When it’s chilly, your nose can run and make it seem like you’re catching a cold and when it’s bitter cold, more people are spending time indoors, increasing the spread of the cold and flu virus.

The temperature change we experienced from this weekend to this week is not what’s causing you to feel ill. The temperature swing itself does not make you sick, but it can weaken your immune system, making you more susceptible to those germs.

We went from 70 degrees back to the 30s in the matter of just one day.

One man told 22News it takes more than the recent temperature swing to get him sick.

“Not really. Usually every single day I’m used to the cold weather. So, anything below 20 then it gets a little bit wishy-washy but I mean other than that,” Kyle Grondalski, from Ludlow, told 22News.

Another Chicopee man agreed it’s not the weather shift, instead, it’s the germs spread to him from family members.

“Don’t know — whatever my kids bring home I guess,” Paul Gauthier said.

To prevent yourself from getting sick with a cold, wash your hands, get enough sleep, eat healthily and stay active. Exercise can boost your immune system and can also help to relax you. Stress can also increase the chances of getting sick.