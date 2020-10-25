Temperatures are dropping in western Massachusetts this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – It was weather whiplash this weekend in western Massachusetts. What started as a mild weekend, quickly turned into feeling like the end of autumn. Highs went from the 60s, to the 50s, and morning temperatures dropped to the 30s. 

This won’t be the only day this week we’re this cool, we’ll still be in the 50s the next few days

Yes, you can again blame a shift in the jet stream. The jet stream is dropping south, meaning cold, Arctic air is spilling south into the northern United States, including right here in the Commonwealth. 

Winds at the surface are also blowing in from the north and northeast, which means we’ve got cold air blowing in at all levels.

