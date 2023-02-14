CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 34 days until Spring but it’ll be feeling more like April than February the end of the week.

Temperatures are expected to be around 60 degrees on Thursday which is nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year. The record high temperature for February 16th is 59 degrees set back in 1954 and if we hit 60 degrees or more as forecasted, that would break the daily high-temperature record.

The reason we will see temperatures so warm is because of the lift in the jet stream associated with an area of high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean. This lift in the jet stream which is called a ridge will allow warm air from the south to be filtered into the Northeast.

Temperatures will cool down for Friday and will be back to near normal for Saturday.