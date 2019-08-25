Temperatures cooling down for back to school week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are cooling down just in time for many kids to go back to school Monday.

Low temperatures early this week are cooling down compared to normal.

Western Massachusetts residents can expect lows in the morning, average low temperature this time of year is 57. Monday morning, is almost 10 degrees colder. Tuesday, almost 7 degrees colder, Wednesday, 3 degrees colder.

But, we do start warming up nicely on Thursday and Friday.

Now here’s why – mainly because of the jet stream it’s located in such a way that it’s dragging in cool and dry air from over Canada right into New England. So what exactly does that mean for the first day of the new school week?

Monday off to school, temperatures will be in the low 50s mostly sunny, as we head to the afternoon we will warm up nicely, 75 degrees still nice and bright. Tuesday another cool morning, mixture of sun and clouds at 55 degrees. Heading home from school, upper 70s partly sunny.

As we head to Wednesday, it starts getting more humid, warming up just a little bit. Off to school, 60 degrees, partly sunny. Heading home, 80 degrees. Thursday, chance of showers in the morning, pretty slight, 65 degrees. Heading home from school Thursday, 82 degrees.

And of course as we head to Friday, 62 degrees lots of sun off to school. Heading home, 83 degrees.

