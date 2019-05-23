Temperatures could reach 80 degrees during Memorial Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A warm Memorial Day weekend ahead means many people will want to cool off.

The Connecticut River temperature is only around 60 degrees depending on the time of day, and that’s still too cold to swim in without a wetsuit.

The National Center for Cold Water Safety says water below a temperature of 77 degrees starts to affect your breathing. Water temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees can make holding your breath and controlling your breathing more difficult.

Water temperatures between 50 and 60 degrees can shock you, leading to uncontrollable gasping. That’s why some locals are avoiding the river for the warm Memorial Day weekend

“Memorial Day, I think, this is my grandson Miller, and I think we’ll be going over his house, right Mil?” asked Joan Greaney of Holyoke.

The current is also much too strong. Just Tuesday, two men in Holyoke stranded themselves on shore because they couldn’t fight the current while rafting on the Connecticut River.

Temperatures could near the 80s on Memorial Day weekend.

