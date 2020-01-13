1  of  3
Temperatures drop after warm weekend in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – After a record-breaking warm weekend, it was back to below freezing temperatures Monday morning.

Highs on Saturday at Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee reached 67 degrees, beating the previous record high of 58.

Sunday we managed 70 degrees, beating the previous record of 60. We managed to get so warm because the jet stream pushed far enough to our north to allow a surge of warmth to blow in from the south and southwest

On Sunday, a cold front pushed through bringing a wind direction and temperature change, blowing in colder air from the northwest. Comparing 9:00 a.m. Monday morning to 9:00 a.m. Sunday, we were roughly 30-35 degrees colder Monday morning compared to 24 hours before.

Looking ahead to the rest of January we have a change in the weather pattern.

The warmth stays in the southwestern US with the majority of the country colder, including here in New England. It won’t just be colder than it has been lately, but colder than average.

