CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be October but the temperatures have been warmer than normal over the last couple of days but that is all about to change.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 66 degrees and the average low temperature is 45 degrees. Temperatures have been above average making it up into the lower 70s over the last couple of days.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking a cool down for the weekend. The jet stream has been just to the west allowing temperatures to get up into the 70s but as we head into the weekend the jet stream is going to drop to the south and that is going to allow much cooler air to work in for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than they have been. For the month of October, temperatures will be warm over the western and central part of the country but in southern New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, the 22News Storm Team is tracking cooler than normal temperatures for the rest of the month.