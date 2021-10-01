Temperatures dropped into the 30s Friday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It felt more like the first day of November and not the first day of October Friday morning with temperatures getting down into the 30s across western Massachusetts.

It was 36 degrees at Westover, 38 at Westfield and 38 degrees in Orange. The last time we had temperatures in the 30s was back on May 14th.

For October 1st out average high temperature is 69 degrees and our average low temperatures is 46 degrees. The record low for October 1st is 24 set back in 1992.

When it comes to our first frost in western Massachusetts, we typically see it in the Springfield area on October 14th, in Amherst on October 2nd and it usually occurs in Pittsfield and Great Barrington in late September.

The good news is that it looks like temperatures will be warming up as we head into the weekend.