Temperatures in the 80s this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was the coldest morning in months, but we’re about to feel like summer again.

Low temperatures in western Massachusetts reached the mid-30s Thursday morning, giving some of us patchy frost, but we are about to go from unusually cool to very warm in just a matter of days.

An area of high pressure will build to our southeast. High pressure has sinking air that flows counterclockwise. That’s going to build up the warmth from our south and west, which is where the warm air is now.

Into the weekend warm air will push in starting Friday and peaking Saturday and Sunday getting temperatures well into the 80s.

7 Day Forecast

Typical highs this time of year are in the low 70s, so we will be 10-15 degrees above normal.

