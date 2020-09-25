Temperatures in western Massachusetts this week up and down

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s officially fall but it is feeling more like summer right now.

If you were hoping fall temperatures we here to stay you were mistaken. Early this week we were dealing with frost and record low temperatures. After some cool days and nights the temperatures have warmed back up and it’s feeling like summer again. But some people are looking forward to the cooler weather.

The cool nights and warm days that we’ve been experiencing this week have really allowed the leaves to change color and the foliage is starting to look pretty nice across parts of western Massachusetts.

Of course right now what really need right now is some rain and it looks like we could see some next week.