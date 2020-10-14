Temperatures last two weeks of October will likely continue mild trend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re right in the middle of October, which in western Massachusetts, is when the weather typically starts getting significantly cooler. In an average October, high temperatures start off in the upper 60s, and finish off in the upper 50s.

So far this month, we’ve had more warmer-than-average days than cooler-than-normal days. We even hit the upper 70s on the 10th. And it looks like we’ll likely continue this milder trend. The last two weeks we average the low 60s to upper 50s, and the long-term trend looks to be just slightly warmer than that through the end of the month.

Regardless of the temperature forecast, the middle of October is also when we normally hit the peak of the fall foliage season here.

What’s even better is we caught up a little bit with the rainfall deficit. Tuesday, most areas received between an inch and two inches.