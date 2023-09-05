CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for a heat index that will be near 100 degrees.

As western Massachusetts continues its potential first heat wave of the summer, the humidity combined with extreme heat can make it uncomfortable to be outdoors.

When talking about heat and humidity, we use a term called heat index. The heat index can be compared to what we call wind chill during the winter, it is the real feel of what the temperature is on your skin.

Sweat cools your body when it evaporates off your skin. The more humid it is, the more water vapor there is in the air which allows your sweat to evaporate less or not as quickly, causing you to feel warmer than it actually is.

Some tips to stay safe in the heat and help cool yourself down are to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water, go to a shaded or air-conditioned area.

Current Heat Index

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion

Heat Exhaustion is the result of your body overheating. Signs include cool skin with goosebumps, heavy sweating, dizziness, fatigue, nausea, or a headache. You can also experience a weak, rapid pulse.

If you think you’re experiencing heat exhaustion stop all activity, move to a cooler place, rehydrate, and take a rest. If symptoms don’t improve in one hour, call your doctor. However, if your body temperature reaches 104 degrees get medical help immediately.