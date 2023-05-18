CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It felt more like winter Thursday morning than late spring.

It definitely was a record-cold morning out there. The old record at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee was 30 degrees set back in 2003 and it all the way down to 27 degrees at Westover.

Some of the other low temperatures across western Massachusetts include 28 degrees in Westfield, 26 in Orange, 27 in Pittsfield, and 28 was the low temperature in North Adams.

Why was it so cold? The jet stream was dipping to the south and that allowed cold air to move down out of Canada.

The good news is that as we head toward the end of the week the jet stream is going to move back to the north and that will allow the warmer air to work back in and the temperatures will;l get up around 70 degrees by Friday.