Temperatures will back up into the 60s later this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday’s temperatures and wind reminded western Massachusetts locals that winter is at our doorstep. 

It may be 49 days away, but it felt like it started early as wind chills dipped to the teens and 20s. However, if you’re not ready for the bitter chill to last, then there’s better news for you. 

Starting Wednesday, the weather is going to take a turn. And starting Thursday, we’ll be downright warm. We’re tracking highs back to the 60s, even nearing 70 degrees some days. 

In a typical November, we’re usually in the 50s for high temperatures. And it won’t be a short-term warm-up, this much warmer-than-average weather will stick around through the middle of the month. It’s not just the Commonwealth either, the entirety of the northeast is forecast to be noticeably warmer later this week and next week. 

