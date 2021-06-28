Temperatures will feel like 100 degrees

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve got a likely heat wave on our hands. Temperatures reached 90 degrees on Sunday and will stick to the 90s through Wednesday.

The heat index is a feels-like temperature which incorporates the level of humidity with the temperature. Heat indices Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday will reach near 100 degrees.

If this was a dry heat, it wouldn’t be nearly as dangerous. But when humidity is high, which it will be in the foreseeable future, it can make it feel so much hotter than it really is. The reason is simple. When it’s hot, the way your body cools itself down by sweating. When it’s dry, the sweat on your skin evaporates, and that drops your body’s temperature.

Happy Monday! The oppressive 🔥heat & humidity continue 🥵 today. Highs 🌡️ in the 90s, sun/clouds 🌤️ dew points ⬆️ near 70°. There's a slim chance for a PM spot shower. I'll show you when the heat wave breaks 🚫 on 22News now through 7am 📺 pic.twitter.com/WT5UMCqpWE — Kelly Reardon (@KellyRWeather) June 28, 2021

When it’s very humid, it’s harder for that sweat on your skin to evaporate so your body can’t regulate its temperature as well. That’s why on days like these it’s important to take breaks in the air conditioning and stay hydrated with water.