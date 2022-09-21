CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is the last full day of summer and it has been feeling like summer this week.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 74 degrees and the average low temperature is 52 degrees. For the last few days of summer, temperatures have been in the 70s and 80s but the 22News Storm Team is tracking a cool start to fall.

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday night with showers and storms moving in after midnight. Lows will be down around 60 degrees. Showers and storms will continue Thursday, mainly in the morning otherwise skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

First Day of Fall

Fall officially arrives Thursday night and it will sure feel like fall on Friday with temperatures only in the upper 50s. It will be a mostly sunny and breezy day.

The jet stream will be taking a big dip to the south just in time for the start of fall and temperatures really drop. In fact, the high temperatures on Friday will only be getting up into the upper 50s.