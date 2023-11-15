CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures over the next couple days are warming up.

Tracking our temperatures over the next couple days, we see this spike starting tomorrow and it only goes through Friday. That’s when we unfortunately come back to reality.

We have seen November temperatures in the 70s as recently as last year. But normally we see highs around the low 50s and those cooler nights in the 30s. But this warm trend won’t stick around for too long as our out look in the next 6 to 10 days is for below average temperatures in the northeast.