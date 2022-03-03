CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Snow moves into Central New York after sundown on Wednesday and a quick few inches are possible during the evening hours giving way to lighter flurries later in the night. 1-3″ of snow is expected by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will only reach the lower 20s Thursday afternoon and breezy northwest winds will keep wind chill temperatures in the teens and single digits. It will feel sub-zero by the late afternoon and could feel as cold as -5° to -15° on Friday morning. Highs are in the 20s again on Friday afternoon then 30s on Saturday.

Another big thaw is expected on Sunday with temperatures surging well into the 50s and some spots could even reach the low 60s. Some scattered rain showers are expected as the snowpack rapidly melts. This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates!