CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – So far, the month of December has featured above-average temperatures, but December is known for its temperature swings and wintry precipitation.

December can have many extremes from brutal cold and snowstorms to sunny, warm days with highs in the 60s and thunderstorms. In a typical December month here in the Pioneer Valley, the average high for December is 40 degrees while the average low is 34 degrees.

December can also bring a lot of snow if the right amount of cold air is around with an average of 10.2 inches. In terms of rainfall, western Massachusetts typically sees around 3.6 inches of rain.

The record warmest temperature for December was 74 degrees on December 7, 1998, and the record coldest temperature for December was December 24, 1989, at -16 degrees.

