The best areas to see early fall foliage

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the first day of fall, and that means changing fall foliage.

So where is the best spot right now to go leaf-peeping?

The closest driving-distance areas are Bennington County, Vermont, and Norfolk and Plymouth counties in Massachusetts.

Windham County in Connecticut is another good spot. For most of Massachusetts, we’re still in the turning phase, meaning there are only isolated areas of reds, oranges, and yellows.

According to the Springfield City Forester Alex Sherman, the peak in Springfield this year will happen around October 12 – 16.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets