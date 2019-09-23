The best areas to see early fall foliage

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the first day of fall, and that means changing fall foliage.

So where is the best spot right now to go leaf-peeping?

The closest driving-distance areas are Bennington County, Vermont, and Norfolk and Plymouth counties in Massachusetts.

Windham County in Connecticut is another good spot. For most of Massachusetts, we’re still in the turning phase, meaning there are only isolated areas of reds, oranges, and yellows.

According to the Springfield City Forester Alex Sherman, the peak in Springfield this year will happen around October 12 – 16.