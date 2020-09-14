The climate change connection to California’s wildfires

Smoke from the Creek Fire billows beyond a ridge as seen from Huntington Lake on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Huntington Lake, Calif. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – California Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters the debate around climate change “is over” after surveying the damage from some of the largest fires in the state’s recorded history. Climate change is on full display out west, with videos of orange, smoke-filled skies flooding social media and footage of millions of acres of land ablaze.

Tens of thousands of California, Oregon and Washington residents have had to leave their homes for safety. According to the Associated Press, five of California’s 10 largest fires on record are burning, including the single largest in recorded history.

While natural factors like lightning may have ignited some of the recent wildfires, climate change is significantly increasing the fire risk. The idea is simple: warmer temperatures mean more evaporation, which leads to drier vegetation. Drier vegetation makes a wildfire not only more likely to ignite, but it increases the chance of fire spreading further. California just saw its hottest August since climate records began and has already surpassed its all-time record of acres burned.

Other factors such as changes in fire-control measures, like prescribed burns, and strong winds spread the fires further, making them harder to control. Still, it’s the heating from climate change due to human activities that’s adding to the already-elevated risk of wildfires.

One peer-reviewed study found that climate change has caused a doubling of forest fire acres between 1984 and 2015.