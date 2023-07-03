CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the threat of thunderstorms recently, it is important to remember the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and severe thunderstorm warning.

As thunderstorms continue to be in the forecast, it’s important to remember the difference between a watch and a warning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is a heads up by the National Weather Service that conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to develop. A severe thunderstorm warning means a thunderstorm with severe characteristics has been detected on radar and you should get into a safe place immediately.

With thunderstorms of course comes lightning. If you are outside and see a bolt of lighting in the distance, start counting and stop at the number you get to when you hear the thunder. Every five seconds is equal to one mile.

If you see a flash of lightning and count to ten before hearing thunder, the lightning bolt was two miles away. Anything less than five seconds is under one mile.