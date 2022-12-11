CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) This snow will continue into the evening hours.

This is technically are first snow day of the season so people are really excited Some saying this is the. Perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

The snow is definitely causing roads and driveways to get slippery so people are driving slowly to prevent accidents. But there is nothing like snow day fun! Whether its staying in from the cold and watching holiday movies to playing outside in the snow.



We saw a lot of people walking, taking pictures and admiring the snow! I spoke to one family who hopes to see a snow day tomorrow!

“I like it. I like that probably tomorrow it might be I hope maybe a foot so I can be a snow day from school,” Avery Broughten from East Longmeadow told 22News.

People are happy to see the snow covered trees and others are hoping there is enough for a snow angel or two