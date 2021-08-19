The impact the rain is having on summer businesses

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather this summer has been very different than it was last summer.



“Last year was a drought all year it seemed like, and this year it seems to be endless rain. We had a brown golf course last year, we have a very green golf course this year,” said Ted Perez Jr., the co-owner of East Mountain Country Club in Westfield.

At East Mountain County Club in Westfield, when the rain ended and the sun came back out, golfers were once again back out on the course. However, all the rain does have an affect on the course.

“It’s harder to make really good contact when the turf is wet and your feet can slip,” said Dave Rist of Holyoke.

The rain on Thursday did leave some pretty big puddles and that made getting the ball a bit more challenging.



Perez Jr. said that overall despite the rain, business has been just about as good as last year and he says they plan to stay open until it snows.