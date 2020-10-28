The importance of clearing the leaves out of your gutters

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had some rainy weather this week and now that leaves are falling off the trees, some of them are piling up in the storm drains. When those storm drains get clogged large puddles can form and the water from them could end up getting into your basement.

It’s also important to get those leaves out of your gutters.

“All the leaves are still up in your gutters, it won’t let the snow melt down and come off of your eaves and things so you’re gonna get ice build up and ice dams which will end up ruining into your eaves so you want to make sure your gutters are cleaned,” said Matthew Robidoux, the assistant manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam.

There are some things you can get to help keep the leaves from clogging you gutters.

“So what you can do is put gutter inserts in that will help by keeping the leaves from backing up into the gutter and stay up on the top,” said Matthew Robidoux.

You can also put a plastic mesh in them to help keep keep the leaves and debris from clogging your gutters and you can get a gutter grabber to pull the leaves out of them as well.

Wet leaves on the roads can also make for slippery conditions so keep that in mind when you’re driving.