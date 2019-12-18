Brace for impact as ice sheets fly off cars

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We had a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain with our latest winter storm and that made it more work to clean off your car but it’s an important thing to do.

It can pose a serious hazard when you’re driving on the highway.

“It’s very dangerous because it just pops off their car and on your windshield so I try and stay back if I see a car with lots of snow in front of me,” Deb Pollock of Agawam said.

The 22News Storm Team Weather Tracker spotted some cars on Interstate 91 with snow and ice flying off their roofs.

Snow and ice that comes off a car or truck can obscure your vision and could crack or even smash your windshield.

“Oh yes I drive a Suburban so I know stuff can fly off the roof. I make sure I clean it off before I leave the driveway,” David Wolff of Feeding Hills said.

Massachusetts does not have a law like some other states do, that requires you to remove snow from your car, the exception is the Mass Pike where you can be fined $100 dollars. You can be fined $40 for impeded operation and you can be fined $200 for having an unsecured load. You can also be held responsible if the snow and ice from your car causes an accident.

If you do still have snow and ice on your car you’ll want to clear it off as soon as possible because everything will be freezing solid with arctic air moving in.