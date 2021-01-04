The importance of preventing snow blindness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the winter in New England, we have plenty of bright, sunny days when we also have snow-covered ground.

Whether you’re just out walking your dog, or on the slopes, that can lead to something called snow blindness if you don’t take the proper precautions. A cloudless day means sunlight reflects off of the wintry landscape and into your eyes.

That reflected light can lead to a burn on the clear, front surface of your eye, which is the cornea. This can lead to pain, redness, hazy vision, and even a temporary loss of vision. This is why it’s important to wear eye protection, especially if you’re outside for long periods of time.

If you do experience snow blindness, in mild cases, you can treat it with artificial tears. But in more severe cases, like when the loss of vision goes on too long, you should go see a doctor.