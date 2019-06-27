The importance of protecting your skin from the sun

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

On sunny days like we’ve been having recently, it is very important to protect your skin. You’re more susceptible to getting melanoma if you’ve had five or more sunburns in your lifetime.

Melanomas are cancerous growths that are often caused by exposure to ultra violet radiation from the sun. It’s important to monitor your skin and to not ignore any signs of over exposure or sun damage.

“Any mole that’s kind of new or one that has been there that is starting to change shape and color,” said Louise Cardellina the Physician Assistant at American Family Care.

The biggest risk factors for melanoma are blistering sunburns, a close relative who had it, light-eyes and fair skin. If you have more than 50 moles on your body, and any previous skin cancers.

“What I would recommend, anybody over the age of 40 to go get a complete skin survey to a dermatologist because it is a preventable cancer. Your skin is right there you can see it and there are spots where you might not notice a change,” said Louise Cardellina.

If you plan to be outside you should apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before you go out and reapply it again every couple of hours. You should use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 and if you have fair skin, you should use one with an SPF of 30 to 50.

It’s also a good idea to wear a hat and you might want to try and get out of the sun all together and relax in the shade.