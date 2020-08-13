THE LATEST: Drought conditions in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A soaking and widespread rain has been tough to come by this summer. An update on the drought condition in western Massachusetts includes good news and bad news.

The good news was in the western half of Berkshire county where “moderate drought” was upgraded to just “abnormally dry” thanks to recent rains from Tropical Storm Isaias.

However, “moderate drought” was introduced in central and southern Hampshire county where it was only considered “abnormally dry” last week, so things did get worse there. Rain for some and not for others contributed to the improvements for some and deterioration for others.

As far as rainfall for August, so far we’ve had 1.18″ at Westover ARB in Chicopee. Normal is 1.55″ so we are roughly 1/3rd of an inch below average.

Since January 1st we’ve had 24.83″ at Westover ARB, but we should have had 26.75″ since January 1st so that means we’re almost 2 inches below average for this year so far. Sme areas, of course, have been even drier.

we need the rain and we are goining to keep looking for any decnet chances of it over the next week.