Exposing your skin to cold temperatures can lead to frostbite, but how long does it take to set in? (Getty)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In advance of Friday night’s frigid temperatures, 22News talked to a physician from Baystate Medical Center about one of the most common cold-weather afflictions they see this year, frostbite.

As the region braces itself for the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in years, doctors are warning people to take steps to prevent one of the most common cold-weather-related health problems, frostbite. According to 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko, we are about to experience the coldest air we’ve seen since February 2016.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning so you really need to take precautions if you are going to be outdoors in this cold.

Dr. Brian Sutton, Medical Director at Baystate Health Urgent Care, says that the areas most vulnerable include the face, especially your ears and nose, as well as fingers and toes. Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and color in the affected areas.

It doesn’t take long for the cold to do that damage, in just 10 minutes, your exposed skin can be frostbitten. Some signs of frostbite include color change, numbness, pain, loss of sensation, skin darkens and turns waxy.

If experience any of those symptoms seek immediate care however if you are showing signs of a mild case you can treat it at home. “Rewarming the affected body part is the immediate first aid treatment. We recommend using a warm but not piping-hot surface because of the lack of sensation in the hands,” Brian Sutton, Medical Director at Baystate Health Urgent Care

Many people choose to stay indoors to stay safe if they can. If you have to be outside Friday, the doctor suggests dressing in layers and using those little hand warmers.