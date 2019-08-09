Recent hot weather could be affecting your lawn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wet weather this spring made everything very green all across western Massachusetts.

Western Massachusetts has had quite a few of 90-degree days during the month of July. And the recent heat and sunny weather could be having an impact on your lawn.

“So when it gets hot the lawns tend to get stressed out. It’s detrimental to them,” Bill Golaski of G & H Landscaping in Holyoke explained. “They’ll start to go down hill a little bit and we start to see new generations of weeds right now this time of year.”

The heavy downpours from thunderstorms we’ve had recently have not been very beneficial because a lot of the water ends up just running off and doesn’t get a chance to soak into the ground.

So it’s important to keep your lawn watered. There are also some things you can be doing now to get ready for next year.

Golaski recommends, “If you’re thinking of over-seeding, now is the perfect time to think about it so you get the best window in the late summer, fall so you get a good seeding in before winter comes around.”



This time of year it’s also important to keep on top of the weeds that are growing in your yard and you might want to consider calling in a professional landscaper to keep them in control.