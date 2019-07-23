The Red Cross sends volunteers to assist with tornado aftermath on Cape Cod

MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is sending volunteers to the Cape to assess the damage and the need for services following the tornado that touched down near Yarmouth Tuesday afternoon. 

According to a news release sent to 22News, Red Cross volunteers have been deployed and are gathering initial information to determine if longer-term assistance is needed for the residents who have been affected. 

The American Red Cross provides resources for families to get immediate emergency support such as clothing, food, and shelter in the first few days after a fire. 

