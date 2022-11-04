CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Daylight Saving Time officially ends this Sunday and we “fall back” at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

It happens on the first Sunday in November and that’s when we set the clocks back one hour. We get an extra hour of sleep. You should also change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as well.

The sun will rise at 6:29 a.m. Sunday and it will set at 4:38 p.m. Sunday evening. Daylight Saving Time will return next year on Sunday, March 12 of 2023 at 2 a.m. Also of note, there are two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time, they are Hawaii and Arizona.