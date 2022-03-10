CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some snow Wednesday, temperatures warmed up Thursday.

It’s not that unusual for us to see some pretty big temperatures swings during the month of September, and the reason for that is that jet stream. The temperatures warmed up Thursday and that is because the jetstream has moved to the north, allowing milder air from the south to move into New England and that will continue Friday.

Through the weekend, the jetstream will slide to our south allowing the colder air to move back in. Next week the jetstream moves back to the north and temperatures will warm back up again.