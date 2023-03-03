Jump To: A–Z Close Menu 123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Snow will arrive after the evening commute between 7 pm. – 10 p.m. from west to east. The snow will transition to a wintry mix of snow and sleet late tonight into the morning on Saturday mainly in areas along and south of the Mass Pike but almost everyone could see a period of sleet mix on Saturday morning.

The highest snowfall accumulation looks to be north and west of the Mass Pike, especially north of Route 2 in Franklin County. The greatest impacts will be between 12 a.m. – 8 a.m. Saturday.

The snow and wintry mix will gradually taper off Saturday afternoon and any snow will have trouble accumulating on paved surfaces late Saturday morning and afternoon with temperatures around or above freezing and the stronger March sun angle. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 30s. Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon with gusts of 25 to 35+ mph possible.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the mid 20s.