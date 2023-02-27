SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of closings due to a Winter Storm Warning in effect for all of western Massachusetts for accumulating snow that will create slick travel.

Snow will develop after the Monday evening commute from west to east with the heaviest falling overnight through Tuesday morning. This will not be a blockbuster storm but continues to look like a widespread plowable snowfall with 4″+ likely of accumulation.