SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of closings due to a Winter Storm Warning in effect for all of western Massachusetts for accumulating snow that will create slick travel.

Snow will develop after the Monday evening commute from west to east with the heaviest falling overnight through Tuesday morning. This will not be a blockbuster storm but continues to look like a widespread plowable snowfall with 4″+ likely of accumulation.

A

Academy Hill School

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Asnuntuck Community College

Hartford Schools

Closed Tomorrow

B

Baystate Academy Charter Public School

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee

Hampden Businesses

Closed Tomorrow

C

Chicopee Child Development Center

Hampden Businesses

Closed Tomorrow

D

Deerfield Town Offices

Franklin Businesses

Open at 11:00AM

E

Enfield Public Schools

Hartford Schools

Closed Tomorrow

G

Gateway Regional School District

Hampshire Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Girls Inc. of The Valley

Hampden Businesses

Closed Tomorrow

Greater Holyoke YMCA

Hampden Businesses

Open at 11:00AM

Greenfield Community College

Franklin Schools

Closed Tomorrow

H

Hampshire Regional School District

Hampshire Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Hatfield Town Hall

Hampshire Businesses

Open at 11:00AM

Holy Cross Parish-Spfld.

Hampden Churches

Morning services cancelled

Holyoke Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Hulmes Transportation Services

Hampshire Businesses

No transportation services

K

Kidstop Schoolage Program

Hampshire Businesses

Closed Tomorrow

L

LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns

Hampden Schools

No transportation services

M

Mary's House of Prayer-Chic.

Chicopee

No evening programs

Mater Dolorosa School-Holyoke

Hampden Schools

Cancelled

MiraVista Behavioral Health Center OTP clinic

Closed Tuesday

Mohawk Trail Reg. School District

Franklin Schools

Closed Tomorrow

N

Neari School

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

P

Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Phoenix Charter Academy

Hampden Schools

Cancelled

R

Rowe Elementary School

Franklin Schools

Closed Tomorrow

S

STCC

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School

Hampshire Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Springfield College

Hampden Schools

Remote Learning ONLY Tomorrow

Springfield International Charter School

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Springfield Museums

Hampden Businesses

Closed Tomorrow

Springfield Prep Charter School

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Springfield Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

St. Joan of Arc School – Chicopee

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

T

Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten-Spfld

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

V

Valley Opp. Council Transportation

Hampden Other

No transportation services

Valley West School

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Viability, Inc. Hampden County

Hampden Businesses

No transportation services

W

WNEU

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Wernick Adult Day Health Center

Hampden Businesses

Closed Tomorrow

Westfield State University

Hampden Schools

No evening classes

Snow will be moderate to heavy at times for Tuesday morning, gradually becoming lighter going into Tuesday afternoon. The Tuesday morning commute will be slippery but roads should become better during the day with plow treatment and the higher sun angle this time of year.

Snowfall Map

Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch per hour Monday night into early Tuesday morning.