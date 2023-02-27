SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of closings due to a Winter Storm Warning in effect for all of western Massachusetts for accumulating snow that will create slick travel.
Snow will develop after the Monday evening commute from west to east with the heaviest falling overnight through Tuesday morning. This will not be a blockbuster storm but continues to look like a widespread plowable snowfall with 4″+ likely of accumulation.
A
Academy Hill School
Hampden Schools
Asnuntuck Community College
Hartford Schools
B
Baystate Academy Charter Public School
Hampden Schools
Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee
Hampden Businesses
C
Chicopee Child Development Center
Hampden Businesses
D
Deerfield Town Offices
Franklin Businesses
E
Enfield Public Schools
Hartford Schools
G
Gateway Regional School District
Hampshire Schools
Girls Inc. of The Valley
Hampden Businesses
Greater Holyoke YMCA
Hampden Businesses
Greenfield Community College
Franklin Schools
H
Hampshire Regional School District
Hampshire Schools
Hatfield Town Hall
Hampshire Businesses
Holy Cross Parish-Spfld.
Hampden Churches
Holyoke Public Schools
Hampden Schools
Hulmes Transportation Services
Hampshire Businesses
K
Kidstop Schoolage Program
Hampshire Businesses
L
LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns
Hampden Schools
M
Mary's House of Prayer-Chic.
Chicopee
Mater Dolorosa School-Holyoke
Hampden Schools
MiraVista Behavioral Health Center OTP clinic
MiraVista Behavioral Health Center OTP clinic
Mohawk Trail Reg. School District
Franklin Schools
N
Neari School
Hampden Schools
P
Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School
Hampden Schools
Phoenix Charter Academy
Hampden Schools
R
Rowe Elementary School
Franklin Schools
S
STCC
Hampden Schools
Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr
Hampden Schools
Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School
Hampshire Schools
Springfield College
Hampden Schools
Springfield International Charter School
Hampden Schools
Springfield Museums
Hampden Businesses
Springfield Prep Charter School
Hampden Schools
Springfield Public Schools
Hampden Schools
St. Joan of Arc School – Chicopee
Hampden Schools
T
Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten-Spfld
Hampden Schools
V
Valley Opp. Council Transportation
Hampden Other
Valley West School
Hampden Schools
Viability, Inc. Hampden County
Hampden Businesses
W
WNEU
Hampden Schools
Wernick Adult Day Health Center
Hampden Businesses
Westfield State University
Hampden Schools
Snow will be moderate to heavy at times for Tuesday morning, gradually becoming lighter going into Tuesday afternoon. The Tuesday morning commute will be slippery but roads should become better during the day with plow treatment and the higher sun angle this time of year.
Snowfall Map
Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch per hour Monday night into early Tuesday morning.