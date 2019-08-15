Things are starting to get dry across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a very wet spring, we’ve had some sunny and drier weather this summer. Thunderstorms have brought us some heavy downpours but a lot of that water just runs off.



The latest U.S. drought monitor has southern Berkshire County and a little bit of far western Hampden County in the abnormally dry category.



The water level of the Connecticut River in Springfield is down quite a bit and some lawns are starting to get a little yellow.

The drier weather recently really hasn’t had an impact on local farmers.

“I think most farmers rather see it on the drier side than last year. It is a little bit drier but stuff grows better when it’s a little bit drier,” said Tom Calabrese of Calabrese Farms in Southwick.

Tom Calabrse of Calabrese Farms in Southwick says they have had to water some things.

“We’ve been watering some of the high price tomatoes and peppers and stuff that really needs a lot of water but sweet corn we haven’t had to water yet, peaches we haven’t had to water yet and squash is going good too,” said Calabrese.

Most farmers agree that drier is better than too wet because you can always add water but you can’t take it away.