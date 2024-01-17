AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – With ice-covered roads all over western Massachusetts right now, what’s the best way to melt ice in your driveway?

If you are familiar with rock salt on snowy days, there’s a newer product that could offer better results in colder weather. Calcium chloride rose in popularity over the past couple of years for its melting capabilities in sub-freezing temperatures, and that’s not its only perk.

Bob Parent with Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam highlights the other benefits of using calcium chloride, “you’re going to use less calcium chloride than you will rock salt and if you do track it into your house, it will not ruin our carpets or make any marks on your carpets.”

This performance does come with a price hike, in many cases double the price of traditional rock salt.