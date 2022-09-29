CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Massachusetts town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S.

Stockbridge, Massachusetts was named by Trips to Discover as one of the best small towns to visit in the U.S. for fall foliage.

The site said Stockbridge “sits in the heart of one of the most famous destinations in the world for fall foliage, the Berkshires.” Stockbridge is home to the Norman Rockwell Museum, offering tourists local shops, the upcoming Naumkeag Pumpkin Show, apple picking at various farms, staying at the Red Lion Inn, or eating at Once Upon a Table.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko says to start expecting the colors to change to yellow, red, and orange starting the first week of October. There is some patchy color in the Berkshires but some good color is in northern New England especially up in the Green Mountains of Vermont.