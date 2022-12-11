ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent this photo of her dog in the snow.
22News would love to see your pets in the snow! Email us photos to reportit@wwlp.com.
Courtesy of Samantha Chretien
by: Julia Cunningham
