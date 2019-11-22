This year’s October was the second hottest globally

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lately it’s been feeling a lot more like winter and not fall.

Temperatures have definitely been running below normal for us this month but that was not the case across the world last month.

Even though the average October temperature across the United States was below average, that was not the case across the globe.

According to NOAA, the average temperatures across the world was 1.76 degrees above the 20th century average and the second highest October temperature on record.

October 2015 is the warmest on record and the 10 warmest Octobers have occurred since 2003. Year to date the global temperature was 1.69 degrees above the 20th century average making it the second warmest January through October period on record.

Of course here in New England, so far this month we’ve been dealing with record cold and the average temperature has been running below normal.

It does look like we could see temperatures closer to normal as we head into the end of the week.