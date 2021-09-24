Thousands of volunteers to clean trash along Connecticut River this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of volunteers from all across New England will be taking part in a river cleanup over the next few days, picking up tons of trash along the Connecticut River and it’s tributaries.

This weekend is the Connecticut River Conservancy’s 25th annual Source to Sea Cleanup. Volunteers from four states including Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts will all spend time removing trash from the whole length of the Connecticut River and its tributary rivers and streams.

Angela Chaffee, CRC Communications Director said, “This event every year hauls out many tons of trash across the four states, last year it was almost 35 tons of trash across the four states so it really does make a huge difference.”

Over the last 25 years the Source to Sea Cleanup has removed over 1200 tons of trash.

There is still time to register to volunteer on the Connecticut River Conservancy website.