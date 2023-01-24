(WWLP) – Thousands of electric customers in Massachusetts are still without power Tuesday morning as a result of Monday’s storm, including in portions of western Massachusetts.

According to MEMA’s statewide outage map, there are more than 17,000 customers without power across Massachusetts as of 6:30 A.M.

The most significant outages in western Massachusetts are in eastern portions of Franklin County, where there are more than 400 customers without power in Shutesbury as of 6:30 A.M. There are more than 300 customers without power in both New Salem and Warwick, and more than 200 customers without power in both Wendell and Conway, in addition to smaller outages throughout the county.

According to National Grid’s outage map, the company plans to have most of the larger outages restored by 5:00 Tuesday evening.