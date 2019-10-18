1  of  2
Thousands still without power as storm cleanup enters second day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people across Massachusetts are still without power, as we enter a second day of cleanup from a powerful nor’easter that caused damage across the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

On Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield, street lights were still out early Friday morning due to outages caused by the storm. In Springfield, only 150 customers remain without power as of Friday, and more than 100 outages remain in neighboring East Longmeadow. The storm knocked out power to the majority of customers in Wilbraham, but nearly every home in that town has been restored.

In eastern Franklin County, however, the situation is worse. In Orange, nearly 1,000 customers are still waiting for the lights to come back on as of Friday morning.

Click here to view MEMA’s Outage Map

In total, about 2,700 homes in western Massachusetts are still without power. The situation is worse in portions of central and eastern Massachusetts, bringing the total number of homes and businesses without power statewide to more than 71,000 as of 5:30 Friday morning.

