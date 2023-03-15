EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s storm knocked-out power to tens of thousands of customers across Massachusetts.

According to the MEMA outage map, over 29,000 customers across the state were without power as of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. A majority of these outages are seen right here in western Massachusetts but the good news is that number is getting less every hour.

Berkshire and Franklin Counties were hit the hardest with some areas seeing over 30 inches of snow. Crews are working around the clock, as they respond to outages and damages in all directions caused by this storm.

Eversource has been working diligently to get people’s power back on since the storm began. They’re asking customers in advance to be patient and to report any downed wires you may see, reminding customers to stay as far away as possible from those downed wires and trees.