Thousands without power, storm damage reports across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Residents of several western Massachusetts communities are currently without power late Wednesday night as heavy rain continues to fall in the area.

According to MEMA’s outage map, there were 23,870 people without power in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties as of 5:15 A.M. The outages are scattered throughout the region, but some communities are harder-hit than others. More than half of the utility customers in Wilbraham, Hawley, Charlemont, and West Stockbridge are without power.

Though most customers in the city of Springfield still have power, there are still more than 2,000 customers waking up in the dark Thursday morning. There are also more than 1,000 customers without electricity in Amherst, Belchertown, and Northampton.

Photo: MEMA

According to State Police, a downed tree is blocking the northbound lane of Route 8 in Otis at mile marker 629.

State Police-Lee reports downed tree blocking NB lane of Route 8, Otis, at #629. Traffic able to get around using SB lane; Town Highway personnel en route to remove. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 17, 2019

Drivers will be able to get around using the southbound lane of the highway. Town highway crews have been called and are en route to remove the tree.

Below are storm damages across western Massachusetts reported by professionals, amateur radio and residents through our ReportIt feature.

12:43 AM – Springfield: Tree and power lines down on Sylvan Road

12:40 AM – Deerfield/Whately: Tree across the highway on I-91 North at Exit 24 causing traffic backup

12:30 AM – West Springfield: Big branch fell off a tree on Hill Street

12:08 AM – New Salem: Large tree limb down on Route 202

12:07 AM – Springfield: Huge tree across Long Terrace in Springfield

11:30 PM – Chicopee: Huge tree in front of house blocking driveway

