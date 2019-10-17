Thousands without power, storm damage reports across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Residents of several western Massachusetts communities are currently without power late Wednesday night as heavy rain continues to fall in the area.
According to MEMA’s outage map, there were 23,870 people without power in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties as of 5:15 A.M. The outages are scattered throughout the region, but some communities are harder-hit than others. More than half of the utility customers in Wilbraham, Hawley, Charlemont, and West Stockbridge are without power.
Though most customers in the city of Springfield still have power, there are still more than 2,000 customers waking up in the dark Thursday morning. There are also more than 1,000 customers without electricity in Amherst, Belchertown, and Northampton.
According to State Police, a downed tree is blocking the northbound lane of Route 8 in Otis at mile marker 629.
Drivers will be able to get around using the southbound lane of the highway. Town highway crews have been called and are en route to remove the tree.
Below are storm damages across western Massachusetts reported by professionals, amateur radio and residents through our ReportIt feature.
- 12:43 AM – Springfield: Tree and power lines down on Sylvan Road
- 12:40 AM – Deerfield/Whately: Tree across the highway on I-91 North at Exit 24 causing traffic backup
- 12:30 AM – West Springfield: Big branch fell off a tree on Hill Street
- 12:08 AM – New Salem: Large tree limb down on Route 202
- 12:07 AM – Springfield: Huge tree across Long Terrace in Springfield
- 11:30 PM – Chicopee: Huge tree in front of house blocking driveway
PHOTOS: