Thousands without power after storm, damages reported across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Thousands of people were without power across western Massachusetts Wednesday after a powerful storm moved through the area.
At around 4:30 p.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported over 2,000 customers without electricity with most of the power outages in Hampshire County; 600 people without power in Goshen, Williamsburg has over 300, and Northampton has over 400 outages.
The Eversource Outage Map reported over 1,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. Southwick had the most reported outages with 599 and Agawam with 217.
(Power outage numbers are subject to change.)
Below are photos and storm damage reports by weather professionals and local residents from across western Massachusetts caused by the storm.
- 3:46 PM: Granby – Amateur radio reports hail of penny size
- 3:56 PM: Westfield – Public reports hail of penny size
- 4:01 PM: Agawam – Pole, and wires down on a car on Route 159
- 4:12 PM: Southwick – Several utility poles snapped, trees and wires down on south Longyard Road and Sleep Pasture Road
- 4:21 PM: Huntington – Tree down in yards on Goss Hill Road by Stage Road