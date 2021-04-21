Thousands without power after storm, damages reported across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Thousands of people were without power across western Massachusetts Wednesday after a powerful storm moved through the area.

At around 4:30 p.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported over 2,000 customers without electricity with most of the power outages in Hampshire County; 600 people without power in Goshen, Williamsburg has over 300, and Northampton has over 400 outages.

The Eversource Outage Map reported over 1,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. Southwick had the most reported outages with 599 and Agawam with 217.

(Power outage numbers are subject to change.)

Below are photos and storm damage reports by weather professionals and local residents from across western Massachusetts caused by the storm.

Westfield

SkyWarn weather spotter ID 12-607 Kellyann Chester Feeding Hills, MA Storm at 3:555pm 1/4 and 1/2 inch Hail mixed Sustained 45 mph winds with gusts up to 55-60mph Traffic also backed up and being rerouted at Barry Corner St Police presence No power

My deck in Southwick ma.

Storm today @ 4:00 pm over So Pond of Congamond





