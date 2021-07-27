Thousands without power as storms move across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Thousands of western Massachusetts residents are without power Tuesday evening as severe thunderstorms move through the area.

Just after 7 p.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s Outage Map reported at least 500 customers in Hampden County without power, nearly 100 customers in Franklin County, more than 2,000 in the Berkshires, and over 500 in Hampshire County.

The Eversource Outage Map shows over 2,000 customers in the area affected by the widespread outage.

Storm in Goshen

Storm in Goshen

Tree damage is also being reported across the area along with wires down. Below are storm damage reports sent to our newsroom by radio professionals, police, and viewers:

5:23 PM – Goshen: Tree down on Route 9. Tree down on Berkshire Trail

5:31 PM – Whately: Tree in down on Haydenville Road by Westbrook Road. Tree down on I-91 South

5:31 PM – Deerfield: Tree down on Lower Road

05:39 PM – Northampton: Tree down on wires

5:40 PM – Hatfield: Tree down on a car on West St. Tree down on North Street

5:40 PM – Hatfield: Tree down at 90 Lindseed Road. tree down on Arnold Road

5:45 PM – Amherst Tree branches down on South Whitney Street by College Street, and on East Pleasant Street by Owen Drive. Wires down on 34 Baker Street

5:46 PM Pelham: Wires down on Amherst Road near Enfield Road

6:06 PM – Chesterfield: Tree down on wires near 46 Bray Road

6:13 PM – Russell: Tree down near 185 Huntington Road (Route 20)

Note: This list is subject to change.