Thousands without power due to damaging wind storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people in western Massachusetts lost power overnight as a storm brought rain and heavy winds to the region.

According to MEMA’s outage map, there were still about 5,700 customers without electricity as of 5:00 A.M., with the majority of those being in Hampden County, where maximum wind gusts hit 52 miles per hour. In Hampshire and Franklin Counties, wind gusts hit 48 MPH.

Some of the worst of the damage was in Springfield, where a tree landed on a house on Middlebrook Drive. A tree also came down on the roadway on a portion of St. James Avenue, and a telephone pole had been knocked sideways on Tremont Street.

If you can safely take photos of any damage, send them to us by emailing reportit@wwlp.com.

