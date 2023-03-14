CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are more than 10,000 reports of outages across Massachusetts Tuesday morning.

As of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, MEMA is reporting 10,478 customers without power. Northampton is the most affected town with more than 2,800 outages. Western Hampshire and Franklin Counties as well as northern Berkshire County are most of the reported outages in the state at this time.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect now through 8 a.m. Wednesday for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, for the possibility of significant snowfall accumulation.